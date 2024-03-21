Home Technology

The powerful linguistic model that allows ChatGPT to function is updated, presenting itself in a new guise.

The release date of GPT-5, OpenAI’s new artificial intelligence language model, is approaching. As we know, the usage of ChatGPT is based on language models, and so far the most recent one is GPT-4. At the moment, there are still no official confirmations coming directly from OpenAI or its CEO, Sam Altman. The latter stated during an interview with Lex Fridman that a new generative AI model will be released by 2024. The widespread rumors regarding the approaching release of GPT-5 seem reliable, and give rise to hope for an evolution of this technological resource. According to Business Insider, the rumors come from people close to the company, but who remain anonymous.

GPT-5 will be enhanced compared to its predecessor, presenting substantial improvements. Among the new features, OpenAI is developing a feature that will allow complex tasks to be automatically performed through “AI agents”. There will therefore be no need for constant supervision. In order to release the new artificial intelligence linguistic model, OpenAI is working on a training phase. This phase will be followed by another which will serve to carry out rigorous tests, with the aim of making ChatGPT as precise as possible. The work is meticulous, and highly anticipated by all those who use technology assiduously, in particular artificial intelligence.

Alongside the company staff, a group of testers external to the company will be chosen, who will have the task of verifying that no problems arise in the new version of the famous generative AI application. Among these, the most common could be so-called “hallucinations”, i.e. the tendency of artificial intelligence models to invent information. The release should arrive over the summer. However, the checking procedure may take longer than expected, thus postponing the release date of GPT-5.

