The rally starts again, gold between inflows and outflows, luxury prices drop but fear is contained

New historic high on Wall Street, the nineteenth in the 54 sessions of 2024, equal to an average of a new record every 3 days. Since the beginning of the year, Fear&Greed, calculated by CNN, has always reported greed (or extreme greed) values, ranging from a minimum of 57 to a maximum of 80. Despite the reasons for a potential correction, such as a significant downsizing of cuts of interest rates going from 7 to 3 with a possible overall cut of 160 basis points compared to the current 75 – and the new concerns regarding the American regional banking system, until yesterday’s profit warning from Kering, investors continued to buy, supported by an optimistic vision, better-than-expected quarterly results and the evergreen interest in Artificial Intelligence.

US large-cap stocks lead the way, with a gain of more than 9%, while the growth style (+1.8% outperformance over the S&P 500) outperformed the value style (-2.7%). The communications services sectors were the leaders, with double-digit gains on the year, followed by solid gains from the financial, energy and industrial sectors. In contrast, the real estate and utilities sectors have shown weakness in both 2024 and last year. These data highlight the importance of investment diversification, which could be more rewarded over time, considering that the expectations for market and asset class leadership that goes beyond the big technologies remain firm, especially with the advance of the bull market .

The analysis of yesterday’s new FOMC forecasts also confirmed this trend. With inflation falling and interest rate cuts confirmed for this year, the economy has been revised upwards. Furthermore, the job market appears strong and no longer seems to intimidate bankers. And in this context, it is not surprising that the Russell 2000 outperformed other American stock markets yesterday.

Carefully analyzing the FOMC statement, we note that only one word has been changed compared to the same document in January. This word is the adjective used to describe the job market, which has gone from “moderate” to “remained strong”.

Wall Street was awaiting the event, trading close to an all-time high, with a sort of resistance due to Powell’s lack of approval. However, the green flag kicked off the rally yesterday, with Wall Street accelerating higher after starting to trade around parity, thus breaking resistance.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged reflected the expectations of most on Wall Street. However, investors and economists have been eagerly awaiting more detailed information regarding the number and timing of possible rate cuts this year, especially after the recent batch of inflation data that beat forecasts. The answer to the first question came with the publication of the Fed’s updated “dot plot”, which offers an overview of each member’s monetary policy forecasts for the future. Forecasts have not changed since December: Most officials expect a federal funds rate between 4.5% and 4.75%, down from the current range of 5.25% to 5.5%. As for the second question, Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not provide a definitive answer during the subsequent press conference. He stressed that the central bank will continue to take a data-driven approach to potential rate cuts, making decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis. There is a 68% chance the first rate cut will happen in June, up from 56% a day ago, forecasts from futures traders at CME Group. This indicates an increase in the market’s perception of the probability of a rate cut in the near future.

If risk appetite grows again at the same time, the decline in yields (and the real rate) supports gold buyers. The yellow metal thus updates its historical highs, highlighting the correlation between the market euphoria and investors’ search for safety in one of the safe haven assets par excellence. However, it is interesting to note that despite this positive trend for gold, there have been significant exits from its ETFs. For example, the GLD fund recorded an outflow of $2.56 billion and assets under management fell from $58.38 billion to $58 billion.

In conclusion, the evolution of the fashion sector has still attracted attention, especially after the 11.9% drop recorded yesterday by Kering following its profit warning. However, the overall market reaction was surprisingly positive. Despite the declines also in Burberry, Prada, Richemont, Dior, Ferragamo, LVMH and Moncler, Wall Street stocks offset the losses with an average and median decline of 1% and 0.45% respectively. This suggests that, at least for the moment, there has not been a general reaction of fear or concern regarding the fashion industry.

*Italian market analyst at eToro