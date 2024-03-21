While Germany is drowning in recession, the US Superindex is doing great

For Germany there are “still few indications of an economic recovery in the second quarter”: the Bundesbank writes in its monthly bulletin in March. A technical recession is confirmed for the first quarter: the German central bank continues to forecast a slight decline in GDP after -0.3% in the last quarter of 2023.

For the Bundesbank “for the moment a great boost from private consumption is not expected”: “Consumers feel insecure and are holding back spending, even if their room for maneuver tends to improve thanks to the drop in inflation rates and the strong increase in wages”.

And while Germany flounders, the US economic super index (LEI), drawn up by the private research group Conference Board, rose in February: the first time after 22 months of consecutive declines. In February the index rose by 0.1% to 102.8 points, after -0.4% in January. In the six months between August 2023 and February 2024, a decline of 2.6% was recorded, after -4% in the previous six months.

Analysts had expected a decline of 0.1%. “The US LEI increased in February 2024 for the first time since February 2022,” said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at the Conference Board, noting it was “the strength of weekly hours worked in manufacturing, stock prices, the Leading Credit Index (TM) and residential construction led the first monthly increase in the LEI in two years.”

However, the analyst says consumer expectations and the ISM new orders index have yet to recover, and the six- and twelve-month growth rates of the LEI remain negative.