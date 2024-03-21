NAPLES – Two icons of the current Italian musical panorama, two top players in their genre, capable of collecting one success after another: out tonight an hour after midnight “L’ultima Politica” (Warner Music Italy), the new single by Geolier, which sees him together with Ultimo, for a new collaboration with an extraordinary result. In what seems to be the natural sequel to “I P’ ME, TU P’ TE”, Geolier’s flow drives the singer-songwriter soul of Ultimo, so much so that it led him to record his voice for the first time in Neapolitan, thus paying homage to the city ​​that the Roman singer-songwriter has repeatedly defined as his second home, Naples.

What emerges is a song whose result could only be extraordinary. An intense song, the result of a friendship and great mutual respect – which has seen the artists often meet between Rome and Naples in recent years -, but also from a constant request that comes from the fan bases of both. An unprecedented feat, in the works since last autumn, which marks a new collaboration between Ultimo and an Italian artist after 6 years. He has been awaited by the media since May last year, when – as happened again in recent weeks – there were rumors of a possible hit on the way, having seen them together in Naples. The powerful track, produced by Takagi & Ketra, merges two different, but never so complementary, worlds.

The two artists contaminate each other, in the melody as well as in the words, for a song that tells of the end of a love without which, however, one cannot live. The announcement of “L’ULTIMA POESIA” comes a few days after the third Geolier sold out at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, during a 3-day long party in Naples and for Naples. Geolier’s tour, produced by Magellano Concerti, will see him make his live debut on June 15th at the Messina Stadium, before arriving on June 21st, 22nd and 23rd at the Naples Stadium and continuing until August 16th at the Red Valley, passing through Rock In Rome (28 June), Nosound Fest in Servigliano (29 June), Lucca Summer Festival (5 July), Fiera Milano Live (6 July) Sonic Park in Stupinigi TO (12 July) and Oversound Music Festival in Gallipoli (12 August). Info on www.magellanoconcerti.it.