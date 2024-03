(Adnkronos) – “Using the entire digital ecosystem to study the body of every single person as has never been done before”. This was said by Francesco Gabbrielli, Professor of eHealth, San Raffaele University of Rome, who spoke following the event ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’, at the Palazzo dell’Informazione in Rome, headquarters of the Adnkronos news agency. The event is part of the Adnkronos Q&A series of events, the Group’s new format.