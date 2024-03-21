Appointments: FS and the idea of ​​not “disappointing” anyone

A president with strong powers, yet to be defined, and a less “total” CEO than is the case today. This is the plan that the Lega and Fratelli d’Italia are trying to develop in view of the renewal of the FS board of directors. On the other hand, there is no date yet, but there is a certainty: the meeting for the approval of the Ferrovie dello Stato budget should be the one in which the new management who will lead the company for the next few years will be announced. three years. It should not be forgotten that FS has launched a ten-year strategic plan that will put 200 billion euros on the ground, of which 26 will come directly from the Pnrr and the others from investments and infrastructure funds. Therefore, a mountain of money that the CEO Luigi Ferraris has allocated.

Bookmakers, at the moment, are inclined to bet on the permanence of the manager who was Enel’s CFO and held a similar position at the Post Office, leading the company towards the listing. Then the appointment as CEO of Terna by the then Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and then, at the end of the mandate, a year of waiting before being chosen by Mario Draghi’s executive to lead Ferrovie. But everything is still to be defined. Firstly, because the group is 100% owned by the MEF and is not listed on the stock exchange. And therefore the government can decide even at the last minute without having particular publicity obligations.

Second: the tension between the League and the Brothers of Italy is palpable and one of the areas of conflict will be that of appointments. As a rule, the decision on who should lead Ferrovie would fall to Matteo Salvini, the minister responsible for the matter. But it is well known that Prime Minister Meloni wants to play a role in the match. So how will it end? According to what is known to Affaritaliani.it, it could be decided to meet with a president indicated by the League with strong mandates – all yet to be defined – perhaps with signing power within a certain threshold as happened many years ago with Cesare Geronzi and Generali.

Who? The name that resonates in the palaces of Roman power is that of Dario Lo Bosco, current president of RFI, strongly desired by the League in tandem with Giampiero Strisciuglio to lead the company that manages the railway infrastructure. If the scheme of a strong president with a slightly weakened CEO were to take hold, then the most practicable and understandable path would be to reconfirm Ferraris. On the other hand, the manager has just developed the strategic plan which has a broad time horizon. And many professionals point out that change is not always synonymous with success, on the contrary.

If, however, the rumors of a replacement of the current CEO were to intensify, the tracks all point in the direction of Luigi Corradi, the current CEO of Trenitalia who last year obtained reconfirmation at the helm of the company that manages the cars. The double stumble of the “stop on request” for the minister Francesco Lollobrigida and the train to Sanremo without the knowledge of the minister Matteo Salvini weighs on him.

There don’t seem to be any alternatives at the moment. Stefano Donnarumma, who also boasts a credit with the government, does not seem to be in the party and, if anything, could be a credible candidate for the leadership of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. But there the game is still to be played: Dario Scannapieco seems to be in the lead, but the competition from Matteo Del Fante has become insidious, having just appointed Giuseppe Lasco general director of Poste and who could therefore leave the helm to him to land in Via Goito .

What is certain is that from mid-April the nomination game (there is also the renewal of Rai to be discussed) will come into full swing. The names are there and others will come out in the coming weeks. The prime minister would like to opt for continuity, but she has to clash with realpolitik. But it’s good to make popcorn.