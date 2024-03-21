From today to March 24th Legambiente’s agenda is full of important commitments: the Spring edition Tree Festival will be celebrated in all its clubs. The events of planting trees or care and maintenance of existing plantations are organized to celebrate today which marks the International Day of Forests on a global level while in our country it is also the Day of Remembrance and Remembrance. ‘Commitment in memory of the innocent victims of the mafia, organized since 1996 by the network of anti-mafia associations and also celebrated with plantings as a memory and symbol of legality.

“Trees give us so much. Now it’s our turn”: this is the claim that is intended as an exhortation to remember the important functions performed by plants, such as the absorption of CO₂ and the production of oxygen but also the regeneration of urban green spaces. More than 60 events are planned in 14 Italian regions during which Legambiente volunteers together with other associations, administrations, schools and institutions will plant over 700 new trees to fight smog and the climate crisis.

Lombardy also contributes with various planting and care activities organized by groups of volunteers from Verdellino and Caravaggio (BG), Milan, Bussero and Sesto San Giovanni (MI), Samolaco (SO) and Seregno (MB ), starting today until April 8th.

“My thoughts go back to 25 July last year when a particularly violent meteorological event wiped out thousands of trees in Milan and a large part of the metropolitan city. Investing in the creation and maintenance of green areas not only improves the quality of urban life but also represents a form of preparation and resilience against extreme meteorological events” declared Cristian Aletti, campaign manager of Legambiente Lombardia.

Thanks to the events organized by the Legambiente Clubs in the Lombardy Region, a contribution will also be made to achieving the objectives of the European Life Terra project, co-financed by the LIFE Program of the European Union and of which Legambiente is the only Italian representative. Started in July 2020, it will end on 30 June 2025 and sets the ambitious goal of planting 500 million trees in Europe to counter the impacts of climate change. Of these, approximately 9,300,000 in Italy, thanks also to the collaboration with public institutions and private organizations already involved in this project.

Some of the events will also be held through the Music for the Planet fundraiser, promoted by the singer Elisa Toffoli in favor of Legambiente starting from 2022. In the last Christmas holidays Elisa organized a TV show in support of Legambiente and the Life Terra project and thanks to Music for the Planet, 1000 new trees will be planted.