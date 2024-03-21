Fiumicino, March 21, 2024 – Freedom, commitment and exchange of information. But also sacrifice, enthusiasm and, above all, love for the city. It is with this spirit that the association “Factory of Ideas” in Fiumicino presented itself at the Hotel Tiber in Via Torre Clementina. A group of passionate people, each with their own history and from different walks of life, have come together to promote creativity, innovation and the well-being of the Fiumicino community. The goal: to transform Fiumicino into a better place where ideas can flourish and people can make their dreams come true.

So the presentation took place in the Uranio Hall, which was full of people, with many people being “forced” to stay outside since there wasn’t even room to stand anymore. The fact is far from obvious, given that today is a working day and time. But in any case, passion can overcome any test, any obstacle. All in an informal atmosphere, in which laughter and fun prevailed.

The association was represented by its founders: President Marco Colavecchi, Vice President Marco Cenci and Secretary Federica D’Angelo. And there is no doubt that soon there will be many more members of the association. President Colavecchi explained with obvious excitement the goals of the Fabbrica delle Idee: “Our association will be a union of different people, opinions and backgrounds that will try to deepen and appreciate the values ​​of freedom, autonomy, awareness, tolerance, participation. and social solidarity. “The Idea Factory,” the president explained, “wants to be a tool through which thoughts can be exchanged and the values ​​of national and local current events can be understood. How? By meeting, listening and collaborating with individual citizens, committees and associations. But also maintaining a privileged channel with local and regional administration, as well as with all public and private bodies that are ready to meet with us, intercepting problems and trying to solve them. Who are we turning to? Everyone!” the president emphasized.

“In short, we want to encourage reflective thinking to keep the debate on ideas alive. It is necessary to unite not in order to remain united, but in order to do something together,” Kolavecki concluded, quoting the famous phrase of the German philosopher Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

