If asylum seekers can work unhindered, it will bring billions of dollars to the Dutch economy. In return, there are unlikely to be any additional social costs. The government could also make significant savings on social assistance benefits as asylum seekers, once they gain status, will use them less.

That’s what the SEO Economic Research report, published by the research agency on Friday, calculated. “The labor potential of asylum seekers remains untapped,” says SEO labor economist Arjan Heima. “And this is at a time of huge labor shortage.” SEO calculated what it would benefit Dutch society if asylum seekers were given the same access to the labor market as Ukrainian refugees. They can work without restrictions after arriving in the Netherlands. The SEO study was funded, among others, by IKEA, Microsoft and Vluchtelingenwerk Nederland.

SEO estimates that one “cohort” – an annual influx – of working asylum seekers will bring almost €2 billion in additional prosperity to the Dutch economy over ten years. Value added includes payroll tax. Working asylum seekers also spend more money, receiving additional VAT income.

Minimal salary

Asylum seekers currently have limited access to the Dutch labor market. Work is only permitted after the asylum application has been pending for at least six months. Employers must apply for a so-called work permit from the UWV and face problems in doing so. This makes it difficult for asylum seekers to find work.

After about two years in the Netherlands, only 2 percent of asylum seekers are employed. This typically occurs in food service, cleaning and distribution centers, often at minimum wage. Of the Ukrainian migrants in the Netherlands, for whom there are no restrictions on the labor market, approximately half have paid work as an employee.

Full access to the labor market for asylum seekers is politically sensitive. Opponents fear, among other things, that local workers will be displaced and that it will attract more asylum seekers.

According to SEO, this fear is unfounded. Due to the tight labor market, there is now enough work for everyone. And there is scientific evidence that it is not asylum policy, but the presence of family and friends, that is the most important reason for refugees coming to the Netherlands.

The government would also benefit from making it easier for asylum seekers to work, SEO said. This is partly because working asylum seekers must pay part of their salary to the Central Reception Agency for Asylum Seekers (COA), which contributes to higher reception costs. They can keep a quarter of their income, up to a maximum of €246 per month.

If asylum seekers are allowed to work unhindered, the government will save one billion euros in social assistance benefits from the annual influx for ten years.

In addition, costs for social benefits will decrease. Currently, 89 percent of status holders apply for social assistance within the first two to four years of receiving residency status. The government will save €1 billion in aid in ten years from the annual influx of asylum seekers, according to SEO.

Labor economist Heima sees other benefits that can’t be expressed in money. For example, asylum seekers integrate faster and are therefore more accepted by the Dutch population.

Heima suggests that the additional benefit from a more lenient working regime for asylum seekers exceeds the €2 billion estimated by SEO. After all, tens of thousands of new asylum seekers arrive in the Netherlands every year. And the calculation was only made for a specific group, namely asylum seekers and subsequent travellers, a total of 50,000 people who applied for asylum in the Netherlands last year.

A major restriction on asylum seekers on the labor market was lifted last November by decision of the Council of State. According to the Supreme Administrative Court, the so-called 24 week requirement, which prohibited asylum seekers from working more than 24 weeks a year, was contrary, among other things, to European rules that oblige EU member states to provide asylum seekers with effective access to the labor market. Because asylum seekers could only do temporary work, employers were reluctant to hire them.

In practice, employers and asylum seekers still face restrictions after the 24-week requirement is lifted, says Raphael Nouwen, an entrepreneur who is one of the study’s clients. His company matches asylum seekers with employers. So far, about 200 asylum seekers have found work in this way. “Employers face all sorts of problems, such as applying for a work permit and waiting for the asylum seeker to obtain a BSN.”

House

Many asylum seekers would like to work, see Nouwen and other participants. Asylum applications can sometimes take years. Asylum seekers see work as a way to keep themselves occupied during the procedure and integrate into Dutch society as quickly as possible.

SEO expects asylum seekers to continue to work for the first few years in sectors where they already work, such as logistics. “Employers will then have to bring fewer migrant workers to the Netherlands,” says Heima, “which means less housing will be needed. Because asylum seekers who have received residence status here need a home anyway. Regardless of whether they work or not.”

