Rome, March 21, 2024 – The demonstration organized by Libera in Rome in honor of the 29th Day of Remembrance and Commitment in memory of the innocent victims of the mafia ended four hours after the departure of the procession, in which many people took part, including family members mafia. victims included representatives of the mafia, elementary, middle, high school and university students, mayors, political leaders, trade unions, and priests.

On the stage of the Circus Maximus, before Don Ciotti’s final speech, the names of more than a thousand innocent people killed by the mafia were read out. Among them, against the background of Pachelbel’s canon, were also the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, the mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro, the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte, the secretary of the Democratic Party Ellie Schlein. “These 29 years have been accompanied by two words: memory and dedication. Because there is no real memory if there is no desire for continuity, sharing, and shared responsibility. We must collect and cherish the memories of our loved ones, feel them here, feel how these forgotten memories are revived and transform them into an incentive, a responsibility,” said Don Ciotti at the beginning of his speech, which was preceded by a minute of silence.

“Cafiero de Rao, don’t worry about the dirt, your life speaks of what you have done in recent years in the fight against evil, against the mafia, against these forces. Know that there are many people who love you, and there are others who need to do a deep examination of conscience.” So Don Ciotti from the stage of the Lieber demonstration in Rome during his closing speech and address to the former national anti-mafia prosecutor, who was sitting in the front row.

Gualtieri: “The Mafia exists. Isolate her to hit her”

“We must remind everyone that the mafia exists, that we must be united, institutions and civil society. We must isolate him to attack him and support the judiciary and police who are risking their lives to do so. We must also culturally work with schools and civil society, strengthen all facilities, and intervene to revitalize places like the suburbs where the mafia takes advantage of poverty and degradation to recruit young people to become drug trafficking agents. We need 360 degree action and Libera’s commitment to Don Ciotti is incredible, we are with him.” Thus, the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri takes part in the Libera march. “In Rome,” he adds, “there are areas taken over by clans of drug traffickers, we are trying to intervene both with raids and with garrisons, but above all with urban renewal works to create jobs, schools, care and support of associations.” (source: Ansa, photo: X @gualtierieurope)