France has three of the strongest nuclear weapons, which could be a mainstay in challenging Russia. Photo/Missile Threat

JAKARTA – There are at least three of France’s strongest known nuclear weapons. Each of them can be relied on in the course of battle.

France is one of the countries with nuclear weapons in the world. According to estimates, this NATO country has 290 warheads divided into a number of different weapons.

France’s Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon

1. ASMPA

ASMPA is an abbreviation for air-sol moyenne portée-amélioré. This weapon is a nuclear-capable cruise missile.

Quoting the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists page, the ASMPA missile was launched from the air via a bomber operated by the Strategic Air Force (FAS).

In its use, FAS can use Rafale BF3 aircraft which have nuclear capabilities. The ASMPA missile has a range of up to 500 kilometers.

This cruise missile was first operational around 2009. Its purpose is as a successor to the old ASMP missile.

France itself is recorded as having produced a total of 54 ASMPAs, including for flight testing. In its development, they developed the missile into the air-sol moyenne portée-amélioré rénové or ASMPA-R.

2. M51

Next there is the M51. This weapon is a long-range ballistic missile with MIRV capability.

Quoting Missile Threat, the M51 can be launched via French submarines. The weapon is said to be one of the core components of France’s nuclear forces.