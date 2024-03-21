Chinese BYD still has to practice on the correct name for the car. Zeehond cannot be called a competitor to the Tesla Model 3. BYD Seal’s namesake doesn’t care about such objections. Look at this price, he will say. Tax value of entry-level print called “Design” after price reduction in January: €44,990. This entitles him to a private purchase subsidy of €2,950. The cheapest Model 3 costs a thousand euros less after that government bonus, but the Zeehond offers 42 grand more power, range, and atmosphere than Elon’s cool bestseller.

Seal Design has 30 hp. more than the base Tesla, 313 versus 283. The all-inclusive suite is heated and ventilated, with comfortable seats, furry diamond-pattern leather upholstery, a Dynaudio stereo and a see-through roof. The Model 3 charges faster and uses less power, but the Seal looks more luxurious inside and out. Call it BYD Deal.

It poses a serious threat to the plug-in establishment from Kia to Tesla and BMW to VW for four reasons. First: it’s very cheap for a large family car with all the options that also has a spacious back seat. Second: consumption of 16.7 kWh per 100 kilometers is quite decent for a car weighing more than two thousand kilograms. Third: thanks to the large battery with a capacity of 82.5 kWh, it can travel 500 kilometers even at temperatures near zero. Fourth, he drives and drives according to European standards, an art that few Chinese have mastered so far. Acceleration is less explosive and smoother than most electric vehicles, so the power build-up is reassuringly reminiscent of an internal combustion engine. So there is no need to upgrade to the Seal Excellence, which costs five thousand euros more, with all-wheel drive and 217 hp more.

Zoom in to see all the BYDC details. Click on the dots to get an explanation of the details. Merlin Dumernik

You see a rip-off of two wireless phone chargers in the same location as the Model 3, but the finish is neat. Everything you touch is covered in a plush, pillow-like material. In the infotainment department, there are plenty of gizmos like the rotating infotainment screen, but a few discoveries could save the repertoire. Temperature and fan can also be adjusted using the steering wheel, and a vertical swipe on the large screen brings up a practical menu with shortcuts to disable the mufflers, such as the speed indicator. The circular field of buttons around the transparent automatic transmission lever, stolen from a Volvo, combines thoughtfulness and silliness. Why only the heated windshield switch? How to turn on the heated rear window? You want to have it handy. At Tesla you always know where you are thanks to the flawless menu architecture; at BYD you sometimes have to search.

More relaxed

Stylistically, Print is to Tesla what Rien Poortvliet is to the avant-garde. The design is a B-movie. The crease line on the sides ends in a swept-back faux air intake on the front wheel arches, and the side sills feature a crazy origami design. Inside, the Seal is more relaxed than clinical Teslas. With its more traditional ambiance, BYD may attract Nissan fans who feel betrayed at home by the modernist interior design of the electric Ariya.

It’s even here; the arrow on the side is BYD design. Near the door handle, the neatly trimmed door panel houses one of the twelve speakers for the Dynaudio audio system. But Elon doesn’t have such luxurious seat upholstery, which is exactly what was intended. The Seal houses two wireless phone chargers in the same location as the Model 3. Photo: Merlin Dumernik

He’s not perfect. The safety systems intervene too abruptly and, when the autopilot is turned on, the BYD stubbornly pulls towards the middle of the road with annoying jerks of the steering wheel. When the instrument panel lights in tunnels are switched to night mode, the screens become temporarily invisible. The voice control program, which must be addressed as “Hey BYD”, speaks German, French, English, Spanish and Portuguese, but not Dutch, and is not a language prodigy. Say Bie Waai Die, not BYD, that’s what he does BIT or Bitch, and when I shouted Hasta la vista, the window opened. The most serious communication problem occurs at the Fastned charging station. I’ve never seen such a strange loading curve before. After an encouraging start, the charging speed drops to 8.9 kW, and then gives up again after a short recovery. According to the importer, Seal and Fastned conflict more often. They need to discuss this as soon as possible to avoid allowing one of the strongest offerings on the market to stumble due to a software bug. While there are more decent Chinese plug-in cars floating around, this is the first thing that would cause me concern as an automaker and even as Musk. BYD could be the Toyota of the plug era; This is not a brand for enthusiasts, but an offer that is impossible to refuse due to its explosive price-quality ratio. If I could get the Uyghurs out of my mind, I would think of him.

BYD seal design



Electric motor

Power 313 hp

Torque 360 ​​Nm

Rear drive

Automatic transmission

Maximum speed 180 km/h

Acceleration 0–100 5.9 seconds

Average consumption 16.7 kWh/100 km (factory specifications)

CO2 emissions 0 g/km

Energy efficiency label A

Base price €44,990 (tax value)

Test car price €45,990 (ready to drive)

