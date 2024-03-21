This Wednesday, in Georgia (USA), the execution by lethal injection of a prisoner sentenced to death for the murder of a woman thirty years ago was carried out.

This is Willie James Pye, a 59-year-old African-American who was sentenced to death in 1993 for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Alicia Lyyn Yarbrough with whom he had had a relationship.

It was the first execution in Georgia in more than four years and both Pye’s lawyers and anti-death penalty activists tried to stop it until the last minute, but were unsuccessful.

The inmate’s defense made an appeal to the United States Supreme Court this afternoon, arguing that there were procedural problems, but it was denied, giving way to an execution that was delayed four hours.

Pye was executed at 11:03 p.m. local time in a Jackson prison after ordering a last meal of chicken sandwiches and hamburgers, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a statement.

The defense unsuccessfully requested clemency from Justice, arguing the inefficiency and racism of its first court-appointed lawyer, who did not disclose at trial that the accused had an intellectual disability.

“If his court-appointed attorney had not abandoned his job, jurors would have known that Mr. Pye is intellectually disabled with an IQ of 68,” they stated in the document.

They also argued that the inmate suffered “deep poverty, neglect, constant violence and chaos in his family home” since he was born, and that he regretted the crime.

However, the Georgia Pardon and Parole board yesterday refused to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment after “exhaustively considering all the facts and circumstances of the case.”

According to court documents, Pye armed himself with two accomplices broke into the home of Yarbrough’s new partner with the intention of stealing money from her, and found her alone with her baby.

Pye and his accomplices, at gunpoint, robbed the woman of her jewelry, kidnapped her, and raped her in a motel; After she was taken to a road, she was ordered to lie on the ground and Pye shot her three times.

One of the accomplices, who was a teenager, confessed to the authorities and testified against Pye and the other accomplice, who received a life sentence.

The Georgia Supreme Court decided in 1989 that executions of intellectually disabled people are against the state constitution, but required proving that condition beyond a reasonable doubt.

Pye’s death penalty sentence – he was additionally sentenced to three life sentences and 20 extra years – has been upheld by state and federal appeals courts over the years.

According to CNN, three of the jurors in Pye’s trial recently said they opposed his execution.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions