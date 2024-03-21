Today, more and more classic cars are equipped with electric motors. For example, just for fun, enter “electric restomod” into the search bar on our website. The results speak for themselves. For people who prefer to hear the roar of the engine, there are also restomods like the classic Defender. The American company Blackridge Motors took this Land Rover Defender 110 and installed a V8 in the nose.

There are two Chevy engines to choose from: an LS3 with 436 hp. and LT4 with 668 hp. When you like the present. The latter can also be found in the Camaro ZL1 and C7 generation Corvette. The eight cylinders are connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, for which special drive shafts have been developed. You’d imagine the standard Defender’s poor driveshafts wouldn’t be able to cope with a seven-fold increase in power.

The entire classic Land Rover Defender was taken

We don’t think brakes rated at 70 hp will slow the car down enough with the new power. That’s why Blackbridge installs a new set of brakes from Wilwood or additional Brembo brakes. The car will also receive new shock absorbers and a reinforced driveshaft. So this transformation can best be described as a ‘new’ old Defender.

During the project, Blackbridge worked hard to ensure the car’s appearance was as original as possible. This turned out to be very successful, because you need to look closely to distinguish the Defender from the original. The paint is still the same color as before, as are the white 16-inch steel wheels. Even the standard grille is still in the nose.

The interior looks old fashioned, but it’s not.

The chairs have been updated but retain the original design. The gauges in the instrument cluster have also been updated, but remain in the old style. Blackbridge even retains the very long shift lever, but now caters to an automatic transmission. There is also a clear difference when turning on the radio. There is now a Sony sound system on board, which blends with the retro styling as the speakers are not very prominently placed.

Scott Gilbert, CEO of Blackbridge Motors, wanted to develop a Defender that had the charm of a classic car but the handling of a modern car. Land Rover should also be fun to drive. Now we can only hope that this Land Rover Defender with an almost 700-horsepower V8 is more reliable than the original.