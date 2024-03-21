Fiumicino, March 21, 2024 – Today, Thursday, March 21, an extraordinary meeting of Fiumicino Tributi SpA was held, as a result of which the company was transformed into a housing company with full public capital, followed by the liquidation of the private partner Maggioli Tributi SpA.

Thus, the resolution of the Fiumicino Council of December 15, 2023, unanimously approved by the majority and the opposition, was implemented, paving the way for the transformation of Fiumicino Tributi into a public enterprise model and a direct continuation of the municipal administration.

At the meeting, which took place in the presence of the heads of the municipalities of Fiumicino, Fiumicino Tributi and Maggioli Tributi SpA, the resignation of the sole director of Fiumicino Tributi Pino Colone was accepted and a board of directors was created, consisting of three high-ranking professional technical specialists: Chairman of the Board of Directors, lawyer Riccardo Graziano, with enormous experience in the corporate sector; CEO, Dr. Andrea Mazzillo, university professor, chartered accountant, former local finance expert at the Court of Auditors; Advisor, Dr. Tiziana Valgimigli, accountant, tax expert and business economist.

“I thank the sole administrator of Fiumicino Tributi, General Pino Colone, for the profitable activities carried out in Fiumicino Tributi,” said Fiumicino Mayor Mario Baccini, “characterized by the fight against tax evasion, restoration work and the spirit of service. I wish good luck to the new administrative body of Fiumicino Tributi, composed of highly qualified experts and technical specialists. I am convinced that they will continue to follow the path of fairness in taxation and contributions, strengthening relationships of trust and cooperation with taxpayers, citizens and business entities. Recognizing that tax revenue funds vital services to the community and, the mayor concludes, to the development of the social and economic fabric of our city.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.