Fiumicino, March 21, 2024 – “The majority is running away from the time of questions and leaving unresolved all the issues formalized by the opposition and planned at yesterday’s city council.” This was stated in a press release by the opposition groups of the municipality of Fiumicino, PD, Lista Ezio Sindaco and Sinistra Italiana and Reti civiche.

“Questions that come to us from citizens,” the advisers continue, “and which, again, do not find interest among the majority, who are not accustomed to listening and discussing. Among the issues proposed: a request for the installation of inclusive swings in Cetorelli Park, the naming of Largo Fratelli Citti Maestri del Cinema, a request for who the actual delegates and appointees of Mayor Baccini are, a request for time for urgent intervention. to the houses of the Blue Village and, finally, a question on regulatory issues.

There was no sign of reaction, but the Council’s agenda was approved and agreed upon by the group leaders. We, as always, observe a withdrawal from providing the necessary answers, which are of great interest to citizens,” the opposition advisers conclude.

