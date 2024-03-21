Fiumicino, March 21, 2024 – “After statements by the opposition, which accused the majority of “running away” from their questions, we are forced to make some clarifications.” Thus, in a joint press release, the members of the majority council, who then add: “The opposition consists of 9 councilors, and at the beginning of question time there were three left, namely councilors Di Genesio Pagliuca, Bonanni and Petrillo. Reason why quorum was not achieved”

Question Time is of interest to the opposition, which has asked the mayor and council members specific questions regarding situations they consider important. But the reality is that even the supporters were absent, which makes one wonder. If they were truly interested in getting answers, they should have come. Almost everyone chose to leave instead.”

Members of the majority council subsequently returned to discuss the agenda, which related to World Autism Awareness Day: “We left the House after the unfortunate events that occurred during the discussion of the agenda. The opposition, first of all, considered it “unplanned”, after which they did nothing except oppose the majority, in particular against the initiator Francesca De Pascali. In short, these are bad signals from the opposition, which is far from maintaining the loyal and constructive position that they so feared,” the statement concludes.

