Fiumicino, March 21, 2024 – “We consider it extremely serious what happened in Fiumicino during the city council session, where chilling words were addressed to city councilor Mauro Stasio – from the Civil List of Mayor Baccini (read here), at the time as a document related to World Autism Awareness Day.” This was stated in a joint note by representatives of the League of the Municipality of Fiumicino.

“Paola Meloni from Mayor Ezio’s Civil List opposed Stasio, earning the nickname “beggar.” We condemn the insults of Councilwoman Paola Meloni and wonder what has happened to respect for institutions and those who represent them in the council chamber – they continue -. That’s all about the left, represented by the adviser of the “Civic List” Ezio Mayor, who, in addition to all democratic principles, also lost face. As Liga Fiumicino, we ask Councilor Stasio to apologize.”

