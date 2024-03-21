Fiumicino, March 21, 2024 – The Municipal Council has approved changes to the “Regulation of Municipal Educational Services”, with particular emphasis on Articles 6, 9 and 12, to promote a better organization and distribution of the burden of care and school dropouts. .

“The Municipality of Fiumicino believes that it is essential to invest in children and the young generation through quality activities and services, promoting the development and expansion of an integrated system of children’s education,” says the administration. “It also intends to encourage in all areas integration and linkage between regional policies and programs aimed at overcoming educational poverty and better sharing the burden of care.”

The policy changes specifically affect the frequency band selected by the parent at the time of application for enrollment, which may be changed by special communication to the school policy office between February 15 and March 15 of each year. instead of the period from May 1 to May 31, as specified in Article 6 prior to the amendment.

The changes to Article 9, regarding the inclusion and adaptation of each child, establishes that, even if he has already attended school in previous years, he will be monitored and supported, using special procedures for the care of the child and his family, to support learning or adjust the environment environment, people and building new relationships. Adaptation includes an initial period of limited visitation, which may vary from one to two weeks (unless there is a motivated need to extend the above period), together with the parent or person exercising parental responsibility, respecting the child’s habits. .

The daily opening hours of municipal kindergartens from 7.00 to 18.00 are divided into ten hours a day, five days a week and ten months a year and provide: – dressing and hygiene for the child and child; – lunch service for distributing main courses and snacks, – recreation for girls and boys; – gaming and educational activities.