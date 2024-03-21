“Today we talked about innovation: at J&J MedTech, innovation has been our daily bread for over 135 years. Innovation in medical devices certainly brings health, improves people’s quality of life and extends people’s lives and potentially saves the National Health System” These are the words of Gabriele Fischetto, president and CEO of J&J Medtech Italia, who spoke at the ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’ event, at the Palazzo dell’Informazione in Rome, home of the Adnkronos news agency. The event is part of the Adnkronos Q&A series of events, the Group’s new format.