We probably don’t have to tell you: Segment B is a mess. For example, while Ford fans are still reeling from the loss of Fiesta and Kia fans, they’re here too, aren’t they? – Mourning the death of the Rio, the Citroën C3 begins a second life as a crossover. In a time of electrification and mandatory safety devices, small hatchbacks remain difficult to make profitable, although that doesn’t mean everyone is ready to give up at the bottom of the automotive food chain.

Digital on the outside

This is the new Suzuki Swift, and if we hadn’t told you this, you probably wouldn’t have seen it for yourself. This fourth generation – or at least if you count only Suzukis specifically designed as ‘Swifts’ – may be based on an entirely new platform, but it has exactly the same dimensions as its predecessor and is clearly based on its design language . However, there are many differences, and it must be said: they sometimes divide opinions. Where the previous Swift played the sports card, this new model seems to replace that principle with the sleek lines and sharp angles of the digital age.

You can already see it in the new grille, and we’re not just making it miniature for style. The radiator grille is significantly smaller than before and has an octagon shape. The same shape returns in the new clamshell hood, which now sits on top of the side wings rather than between them and ends with a waistline that runs across the body. This gives the car more of the appeal of, say, a Fiat 500 or Mini Cooper than the sportiness of the previous generation with its accentuated wheel arches… And speaking of sportiness, Suzuki is silent in all languages ​​about the arrival of the new Swift Sport.

Analog inside

As for the interior, the language is undoubtedly Japanese, because this cabin cannot be classified as a European brand. The design is quite rich in different layers, which are emphasized by the contrasting colors of the plastic. Let’s talk briefly about plastic: almost the entire interior consists of functional materials – read: cheap and often unpleasantly hard plastic. This applies not only to the dashboard, but also to the door trim and trunk, for example, and in many places the finish even seems imperceptibly inferior to that of its predecessor.

The interior design may seem a little overloaded, but in terms of usability, fortunately, everything remains quite clear. For example, every Swift now comes with a 9-inch infotainment screen, and there are several physical buttons below the screen and on the steering wheel for the most important functions. The steering wheel appears to be carried over from the outgoing Swift, but that doesn’t apply to the climate control panel, which replaces the three handy rotary knobs of yesteryear with a set of toggle switches. We also miss the sporty cases of yesteryear around instruments, especially when we notice that some safety features have to be controlled using those old-fashioned joysticks next to the meters.

You’re welcome, Mr. Suzuki.

By the way, if you look at the center console, you could swear you’re looking at a car from ten years ago. There you’ll find a manual transmission lever—imagine that—and it’s actually a lever with only five gears. Alternatively, you can also get the Swift with a CVT automatic transmission, but whichever transmission you choose, for now it will all be powered by the all-new 1.2-litre petrol engine. Unlike the old 1.2, this is not a four-cylinder, but a three-cylinder engine, mated to a 12-volt mild-hybrid system that can add around 3 hp to the electric boost. and 50 Nm of torque. Combined, this Swift delivers 82 PS. and 112 Nm of torque to the front or all four wheels… And now we will explain to you why this is actually more than enough.

Cost savings aren’t the only reason why the Swift has been built with lightweight materials here and there, as weight has also been taken into account. Not even a little, because with a curb weight of only 919 kilograms, Suzuki is by far the lightest car in its segment. This makes this hatchback exceptionally light, so even 82 horsepower is enough to make it fun to drive. In fact, thanks to the extra boost from the mild-hybrid system, the Swift responds willingly to the accelerator pedal while feeling like it has almost endless grip even on the skinny tyres. In other words, you want more, so if you’re reading this, Mr. Suzuki, please give us another sporty version!

Lightweight = economical

However, this light weight has another advantage that you will especially notice on the pump. For example, after a varied drive, the tiny screen between two hours showed an average of barely 4.8 l/100 km – and then know that during that trip we checked the car regularly. At first glance, this mild hybrid seems almost as economical as a full hybrid from, say, Toyota, and in terms of space and comfort, you don’t actually have to compromise much. The average adult can handle the rear seat for a while, and while its 265-litre boot is far from the largest in the segment, it’s only around 20-litres smaller than the Toyota Yaris.

Now, we wish we could tell you that the price of this new Swift also justifies its poor materials, but we can’t. Before Suzuki-san can respond to our request for a new Swift Sport, he must first let Suzuki’s Belgian importer know what they can ask for the hatchback. The importer has already said he’s hoping for a price under €20,000, which would put it somewhere between big names like the Renault Clio and budget models like the Dacia Sandero… But whether it works, we’ll find out. I’ll find out only at some point, in mid-April.

Conclusion

Some things never change, and the Suzuki Swift philosophy is obviously one of them. After three successful generations, the Japanese hatchback still retains its compact exterior dimensions, lightweight body and, if you’re lucky, a reasonable price. Moreover, the Swift is still fun to drive, even if the designers have strayed somewhat from the sportiness that the model previously exuded… So we’ll have to wait and see if they’re willing to put a real sporty version on paper.

Motor

1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, mild hybrid.

Transmission of infection

Manual 5-speed transmission

Average dough consumption

4.80 l/100 km