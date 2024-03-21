Great tension between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni. The two celebrate little Leone without even looking at each other.

Afternoon 5 has just revealed a completely unexpected background which, once again, sees Fedez and Chiara Ferragni at the center of everything. The two in fact attended their son Leone’s birthday party, but things didn’t go as the followers would have imagined.

Chiara Ferragni, Leone and Vittoria

What happened to what until recently was one of the most loved couples of all time?

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni: things between the two ex-spouses are getting worse and worse

Until a few months ago, no one would have ever imagined how one of the most loved and popular couples of all time would soon say goodbye. Obviously we are referring to Fedez and Chiara Ferragni, two institutional figures on the web who, for better or for worse, have always made us dream.

Their love story seemed destined to last forever, but recently several flaws have emerged in their relationship. The straw that broke the camel’s back was the one that saw the emergence of one scandal after another regarding the economic empire built by Ferragni.

Fedez and his children

According to the rumors, Fedez would not have been a good partner because, instead of supporting and defending her, he would have let her sink alone. The same cannot be said of Chiara Ferragni who, however, in the past has always been close to her husband and helped him overcome several dark and rather sad moments.

For a few days there has been nothing but talk of mutual warnings that the two ex-spouses would have filed against each other. Neither of them will be able to show their children on social media except from behind, as the main aim is to protect their privacy.

The Ferragnez celebrate Leone but don’t even speak to each other

Credits: Gossip And News

A few hours ago Fedez and Chiara Ferragni decided to celebrate their firstborn, little Leone, in the best possible way. The boy turned 6 and for the occasion his parents decided to organize a Sonic themed party to make him happy.

Until last year, social media was teeming with truly special photos taken on the occasion of children’s birthdays, but this time things went decidedly differently. There were no family photos and, apparently, the two parents posed for individual shots with each of the two children.

Leone party setup

As if all this wasn’t sad enough, a correspondent from Pomeriggio 5, Claudia Rossi, decided to reveal some anecdotes about what happened at the party. The journalist revealed that both Fedez and Chiara were present at the party, but that there was no type of interaction between them.

Not only did the two not even look at each other, but they decided to ignore each other, not even speaking to each other. In all this history, however, an important goal has been achieved, namely that of safeguarding children’s privacy and allowing them to live a happy and carefree childhood.