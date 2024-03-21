“To publish photos of their children, the consent of both parents is absolutely necessary. It is therefore impossible for one of the two parents to take these initiatives without consulting the other spouse, obtaining their consent. The lack of this consent could therefore be the reason for which Chiara Ferragni, in recent days, is avoiding publishing photos of her children on social media”. The VIP’s lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said this to Adnkronos, when asked about the legal aspects of the publication of photos of his minor children on social networks, which came to the fore after Chiara Ferragni – for a few days – has been raising many questions among fans avoiding showing the faces of their children Vittoria and Leone.

An attitude in clear contrast to what the influencer has implemented since the birth of the children he had with Fedez, who have always shown their faces in every moment of their lives. A right which, although criticized by many, legally belongs to Ferragni and Fedez as parents of the two children. “Among the most relevant personality rights, recognized by our legal system, the most relevant is certainly that of confidentiality – explains the lawyer Assumma – This right gives every citizen the freedom to show or hide physiognomic data from the view of others own or of natural or adopted children over whom parental authority is exercised”. Showing their bodies, avoiding, as influencers are doing, allowing the physiognomic features of their own face or that of their relatives to be perceived, “is a strange phenomenon, a true and incomprehensible nonsense”, adds the lawyer, who it could well be explained by the lack of consensus “of both”.

This could support the rumors which, in these hours, speak of a warning from Fedez towards his wife relating to the publication of Leone and Vittoria’s faces on social media. Another explanation could instead concern the couple’s desire to protect themselves in the face of a potential change in Italian legislation. In fact, we would like to remind you that today, Thursday 21 March, a bill signed by Green Europe will be presented to the Chamber of Deputies regarding the use of images of minors on the web. If the reason is not this, “it could perhaps be that they have received some threat relating to the lives of their children following their attitudes or statements that have offended the person in question”, analyzes the lawyer Assumma. But it is a hypothesis that would seem to be less concrete. In any case, “if these influencers want to prevent, as I think, third parties from becoming aware of the appearance of their children, the most natural, practical and effective way would be to not show them anything of their bodies”, concludes the lawyer Assumma dryly. .

