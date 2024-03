(Adnkronos) – Francesca Reggiani returns to the stage at the Ambra Jovinelli Theater in Rome, on 26 and 27 March, with her new show “Spectacolare (voce del verbo)”, where the actress will alternate the live monologue with video inserts and will propose repertoire masks but also new characters: from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein, passing through Ilary Clinton, Maria De Filippi and the inevitable Sabrina Ferilli.