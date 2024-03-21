The high price of gasoline is due to a bunch of cowardly people. We’ll explain this shortly.

Driving is, in fact, a lot of fun. Travel in complete freedom along beautiful roads, with the wind in your hair and the sun in your head, if you do everything right and drive a convertible. But, unfortunately, this romantic image is not quite what it really is in 2024.

No, because if there are no traffic jams, then there are speed bumps. It almost always rains and you pay a lot of road tax and especially petrol. And the latter, in particular, has a big impact. Especially now, when gasoline prices are rising like crazy.

Thanks to a bunch of cowardly people.

Fear mongers are driving up gas prices.

Yes, we are all afraid. I’m afraid of artificial intelligence, I’m afraid of rising sea levels and I’m afraid of the German football team. But most of all we are afraid of Uncle Vladimir and his Russian army, including atomic bombs. In short, war.

This means that gasoline prices are rising sharply. In recent days, Ukraine has launched several successful rocket attacks on Russian oil refineries. And fear of shortages leads to higher prices.

Traders are stocking up on gasoline en masse, fearing a shortage. Add to this the growing demand from China and the USA, as well as the fact that OPEC countries and Russia are producing less and less and count your losses…

In short, we are all cowards and we pay for it at the gas station. Fine. We’d rather give you good news, but here it is…

