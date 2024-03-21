A man was arrested after making multiple calls to an educational institution in Ohio, United States, to express his dissatisfaction with the workload assigned to his son. According to a police document to which The Independent had access, Adam Sizemore was apprehended by Oxford Police authorities after having contacted police headquarters on around “18 or 19” occasions in a period of less than an hour.

This individual had persistently contacted the Kramer School, located in Oxford, Ohio, on February 29, expressing concern about the schoolwork assigned to his son, arguing that these academic commitments reduce the time available to share together after the school day.

YOU CAN SEE: Discover the only binational train in South America: it connects two countries in less than 15 minutes

The father called the principal of his son’s school several times

The police report indicated that Sizemore was seeking to establish contact with the school’s director, Jason Merz, who was unreachable at the time. After being redirected to Merz’s voicemail, Sizemore began a series of calls to the educational center, during which he allegedly insulted the secretaries while making demands over the telephone.

When an agent assigned to the educational institution asked Sizemore to stop making his calls, he observed that the father’s speech was incoherent, which led the officer to inquire if he was under the influence of alcohol. Sizemore, for his part, specified that his condition was the result of the consumption of illicit substances.

The agent’s report reflects that Sizemore persisted in his contemptuous attitude, uttering insults and threats, including the intention to cause the officer’s dismissal. Given this situation, the agent explained to Sizemore the consequences of continuing with his behavior, warning him about the possible accusation of a charge of Telephone Harassment. Despite the warning and after ending the call, Sizemore resumed contact and maintained the same inappropriate behavior previously reported.

Sizemore attempted to contact the center’s director, Jason Merz, who was unavailable, according to the police report. Photo: iStock

YOU CAN SEE: The South American country with the most populated island in the world: there is no police and it can be visited in 20 minutes

The father complained about extensive homework assignments to his son

The father reportedly did not answer the door when two officers showed up at his home. Subsequently, when establishing telephone contact with Principal Merz, he expressed his desire for his son to be exempt from schoolwork, initiating a series of questions to Merz about his role, interspersed with insults. Merz, after warning Sizemore about his inappropriate language, ended the call.

On March 1, 2024, Sizemore again attempted to contact the Kramer School and left a voicemail for Merz expressing his expectation that Merz would take a more mature stance toward engaging in conversation. According to the report, Sizemore used a defiant tone in the message.

Additionally, Sizemore directed his efforts toward the Oxford Police station, attempting to contact the station chief, but his calls were redirected to the chief’s voicemail.