ROME – The legendary British disc jockey, producer and beatmaker Fatboy Slim, known throughout the world as one of the greatest exponents of big beat, is about to make his triumphant return to Italy:

4 SEPTEMBER – Rome, Cavea of ​​the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone 5 SEPTEMBER – Cremona, Piazza del Comune (inside TRF Live under the Torrazzo)

They will be two unmissable events in which the absolute myth of electronic music will make Rome and Cremona vibrate with his incredible live DJ sets, moving from the magical atmosphere of the Cavea of ​​the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone to a location rich in historicity such as that of Piazza del Municipality of Cremona. Tickets for Fatboy Slim’s live DJ sets are available on TicketOne (https://www.ticketone.it/artist/fatboy-slim/) and in the usual sales points.

Fatboy Slim is a name that has marked the history of electronic music. With his style recognized as big beat (a combination of hip hop, breakbeat, rock and R&B), he has been the protagonist of world dance music from the 90s onwards and for twelve consecutive years he appeared in the prestigious Top100 Djs ranking of DJ Magazine. He is known internationally for his hits such as “Right Here, Right Now”, “Rockafeller Skank” and “Praise You” and boasts collaborations with artists such as Madonna, Damon Albarn of Blur, Macy Gray, David Byrne, Dizzee Rascal , Iggy Pop and many others.