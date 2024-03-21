In the photo, from right to left: Claudio Calvani, Orlando Barucci and Alberto Gennarini

Vitale acquires the majority of VVA Debt & Grant, thus the independent company expands its offering of advisory and tailor-made consultancy services in the financing field

Vitale, an independent financial advisory company, leader in Italy for over twenty years, announces the acquisition of a majority stake in VVA Debt&Grant, an advisory company specialized in identifying and sourcing forms of subsidized, guaranteed and alternative, owned by Claudio Calvani. Based in Milan, VVA Debt & Grant supports companies in finding subsidized structured financing and all types of incentives and contributions, from regional and national instruments, to community and supranational ones, up to the capital market and alternative channels to the traditional system with public supplies or mitigants (e.g. basket bonds).

Following the transaction, VVA Debt & Grant will change its name to Vitale Debt & Grant. Claudio Calvani will remain partner and CEO of the company. With this acquisition, the company expands its advisory offering by integrating tailor-made consultancy services in the field of financing, a market with great potential, still not sufficiently known and used by Italian companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Claudio and his team within Vitale”, commented Orlando Barucci and Alberto Gennarini, founding members and Managing Partners of Vitale. “Thanks to their experience and highly specialized skills we continue on the path of expanding the our offer of financial consultancy services available to small, medium and large businesses, ranging from assistance in financial operations of an extraordinary nature, to the research and identification of the most suitable financing methods to satisfy their needs”, underlined Barucci and Gennarini .

For his part, Calvani expressed his satisfaction as follows: “It is a great pride, as well as a pleasure and honor, to be able to become part of Vitale, an investment bank that has made independence and excellence its strength , the same values ​​that have characterized our way of doing business since the origins. In Vitale we will continue our path, which in Vva had an important moment of development and to which my thanks go, aimed at increasing knowledge of the Italian market of various forms of debt & grant financing available to companies, to further support them in achieving their growth objectives”.