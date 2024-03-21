The future is still far away, but it could present important innovations.

Fabio Quartararo is thinking about Yamaha, but in the knowledge that his future could also lie elsewhere. The French rider continues to fight against the uncomfortable supporting position in MotoGP, thanks to the difficulties of his M1. And, upon arrival in Portimao, he underlines his priority to face them without denying however that his name could ignite the helmet market in the future.

“At this moment, basically, I’m not thinking about contracts. Of course, however, we have already had contact with other brands. You know it too – Quartararo declared to the press present in Portimao ahead of the Portuguese MotoGP Grand Prix -. These hypotheses currently exist, but they do not represent a distraction for me. When I’m on a motorbike I don’t think about my future.”

At the same time, however, Quartararo admitted that the prospects of a future farewell to Yamaha certainly exist: “I know what’s on the table. And this allows me to judge myself and tell myself that I’m not a bad driver. The real problems came during the Moto2 days, when I didn’t have a team to race for the following season. Worrying was right then, it wouldn’t be right now. That said, I don’t want to wait months to know where I’ll be in 2025. I’ll take some time to decide.”