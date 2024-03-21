loading…

Security experts have criticized France’s intention to deploy troops to Ukraine as a futile move. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – A security and geopolitical expert sneered at France for not ruling out the option of sending troops to Ukraine to help Kyiv fight Russian troops.

Mark Sleboda, a Moscow-based expert, said deploying French troops to Odesa, Ukraine, if actually carried out, would be futile.

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Sergey Naryshkin said on Tuesday that around 2,000 French troops were being prepared for deployment in the Odesa region.

Sleboda believes President Emmanuel Macron thought that if French troops were killed by Russian forces in Odesa, it would create more support at home and help politically mobilize other European countries to join the fight in Ukraine.

“I think that if Macron sends his troops to Odessa, it will definitely not be a force capable of fighting the Russians in a fierce fight on the battlefield, but as a kind of human force. “This is the same as NATO, like a dog, peeing in Odessa, marking it as NATO territory,” Sleboda told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program, which was launched on Thursday (21/3/2024).

“Of course, with the death of uniformed NATO troops in Ukraine, that will take us to another level,” he explained.

Sleboda predicted that there would be a huge “information war game”, the target of which would be the people of France and other NATO member states.

He noted that Finland, the Czech Republic, the Baltic states and Canada have all said they would do the same, namely joining France.

On Tuesday, French Army Chief of Staff General Pierre Schill said in an opinion piece in Le Monde that his forces were ready to respond to the toughest fighting and confirmed that his country could engage a division of 20,000 troops within 30 days.