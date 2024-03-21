Rome, March 21, 2024 – It’s time to once again head for the coveted international podiums for the Italian Paralympic swimming team. From April 21 to 27, the Italian national team, led by coach Vernole, will take part in the European Championships in Madeira. This is a fundamental stage of competition that will then lead to the Paralympic Games in Paris in September.

Then the names of the summoned Italian athletes were made public.

Below is a note from the Italian Paralympic Swimming Federation – finp.it.

Regarding the selection criteria for the 2024 European Championships in Madeira, given the decision of World Para Athletics to give more emphasis to the open mode, wanting to provide athletes considered by technical director Riccardo Vernole as likely Paralympians with all the necessary requirements. In order to have the opportunity to be called up to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, accepting the direct invitations extended by World Para Swimming to the athletes Cristiani Federico and Maecenas Domitiana, we announce the names of the athletes selected to participate in the 2024 European Championships in Madeira:

AMODEO Alberto (GS Fiamme Gialle/Poglia Varese) BARLAAM Simone (GS Fiamme Gialle/Poglia Varese) BEGGIATO Luigi (GS Fiamme Gialle/Circolo Sportivo Guardia di Finanza) BERRA Alessia (GS Fiamme Azzurre/Poglia Varese) BETTELLA Francesco (GS Fiamme Gialle / Polia Varese) ASD Civitas Vitae Sport Education) BIANCO Vittoria (GS Paralympic Defense / NF Sports Facilities) BICELLI Federico (GS Fiamme Azzurre / Polisportiva Bresciana) BOCCIARDO Francesco (GS Fiamme Oro / Genoese Swimmers) BOGGIONI Monica (GS Fiamme Oro / Pavia Nuoto ASD ) BONI Vincenzo (GS Fiamme Oro / Caravaggio Sporting Village) BORTUZZO Manuel Mateo (GS Fiamme Oro) CIULLI Simone (GS Fiamme Azzurre / Circolo Canottieri Aniene) CONTI Alessandro (Polisportiva Bresciana) CRISTIANI Federico (Polha Varese) FANTINE Antonio (GS Fiamme Oro / SS Lazio Nuoto) GHIRETTI Giulia (GS Fiamme Oro /Ego Nuoto ASD) GILLY Carlotta (GS Fiamme Oro /Rari Nantes Torino) GAUDA SAID HESSAN Karim (Aniene Rowing Club) MARCHI Georgia (GS Fiamme Oro /ASD Verona, swimming team) MARIgliano EMMANUELE (Sports Center Portici) ) ) PAINTER Domitian (SS Lazio Nuoto) MENCIOTTI Riccardo (Circolo Canottieri Aniene) MORELLI Efrem (GS Fiamme Oro / Canottieri Baldesio) MORLACHI Federico (GS Fiamme Azzurre / Polha Varese) PALAZZO Xenia Francesca (GS Fiamme Azzurre / Asd Verona Swim Team) PROCIDA ANGELA (GS Paralympic Defense / Portici Sports Center) RABBOLINI Martina (GS Blind People Milan) RAIMONDI Stefano (GS Fiamme Oro SCORTECHINI Alessia (Anien Rowing Club) TALAMONA Arianna (Poglia Varese) TERZI Giulia (GS Fiamme Oro / Polha Varese) TRIMI Arjola (Polha Varese)

“In this way, 32 athletes (18 men and 14 women) will represent Italy at the European Championships in Madeira 2024,” reports DT, “which will be the largest national selection ever. Please note that Italy will be able to field 16 men and 12 women for Paris 2024. Although the following classifications, which will take place before the Indianapolis-USA World Series (April 11-13) and in the days preceding the start of the European Championship, directly in Madeira (for example, Julia Terzi), will make the final result even more significant. They are changeable, I am confident that our national team will be able to show their best, always taking into account that this is a transition phase towards Paris 2024.”

Photo finp.it – @AugustoBizzi