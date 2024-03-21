On Thursday, European member states unanimously decided to begin accession negotiations for Bosnia and Herzegovina. This was announced by the President of the European Council Charles Michel. by X. “Congratulations,” Michel wrote, “your place in our European family.” Even now that EU member states have reached an agreement, it is expected that it will be at least ten years before Bosnia completes the extensive accession procedure and can actually join the EU.

The European Commission previously announced that Bosnia is ready for accession negotiations. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that Bosnia had demonstrated “that it can meet the criteria for membership and the ambitions of its citizens to become part of our family.”

Read also: Brussels wants to start negotiations with Bosnia on joining the EU

Croatia joined the EU in 2013, becoming the youngest EU member. Enlargement of the Union has been taboo in Brussels for years, but after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Europe is once again sympathetic to the inclusion of Central and Southern European countries. Expansion is seen as a geopolitical necessity as fears of Russian aggression grow. Last fall, EU member states decided that Ukraine and Moldova could begin accession negotiations. In addition, accession procedures for Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia continue.

Expansion controversial

In a number of European countries, including the Netherlands, the potential admission of Bosnia has long been controversial. The country’s political situation is fragile and tensions between groups are growing. Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) said in January that the country was not ready but, like other European leaders, has now changed his mind.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected by 78 votes a proposal for a New Social Contract (NSC) calling on the government to delay accession negotiations for six months. This would essentially mean a veto in Brussels, which Rutte said could cause “huge damage” to the Netherlands’ position in European politics.

Share Write to the editor