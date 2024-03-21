With the arrival of the Euro 7 regulation, among the various parameters linked to pollution, thresholds for tire wear are also established in order to reduce fine dust emissions.

Euro 7 introduces a specific test method to quantify all tire and road wear particles, measuring overall emissions in grams per km per tonne transported. Tires that do not meet the standard can no longer be marketed.

The legislation sets brake particle (PM10) emission limits for cars and vans (3 mg/km for fully electric vehicles; 7 mg/km for most internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid and fuel cell vehicles. fuel and 11 mg/km for large internal combustion engine vans).

Euro 7 establishes standards on tire wear and abrasion

Euro 7 tyres, wear and abrasion measurement

Michelin has developed the “SAMPLE” system to analyze particles emitted by tires. This system allows the particles generated by tire wear to be captured, counted and precisely qualified. Tire wear particles are similar in size to a human hair and are composed primarily of tire rubber and road components. Michelin has quantified that a small percentage of these particles contribute to air pollution, in particular PM10 and PM2.5.

Tire wear particles seen under a microscope

This data is crucial for improving understanding of the links between tyre, road and driving style, as well as for authorities responsible for assessing urban air pollution.

Michelin has made the system for analyzing light particles emitted available to the tire industry and to the ETRMA (European Tire & Rubber Manufacturers’ Association). The latter will conduct a large-scale measurement campaign with the support of an independent third party. This campaign will be launched during 2024 and will last for approximately 18 months.

Michelin has created an effective system for analyzing light particles

Since 2005, Michelin has invested significant resources in research and development to understand and reduce emissions from tire wear. Using its knowledge of materials and an optimized design strategy, it achieved a 5% reduction in tire wear emissions between 2015 and 2020, continuing the positive trend. In 2023, it announced the creation of a joint laboratory called “BioDLab” with CNRS and the University of Clermont Auvergne, focused on the biodegradation of wear particles to develop solutions to make them bio-assimilatable. Michelin is recognized globally as a leader in tire longevity and particle emission control, as confirmed by tests carried out by ADAC.

Read also:

→ How to read the tire label → Speed ​​code and tire load → Correct tire pressure, how to check

→ What do you think? Drop by the FORUM discussions!