Brussels, 21 March 2024 – “The urgent need to strengthen and coordinate civil-military preparedness and strategic crisis management in the context of a changing threat landscape.” This is exactly what will be written in the draft document of the European Council, which is currently under consideration in Brussels. A council that promised to be intense, sensitive and possibly decisive. And these indiscretions reported by Ansa will prove it. For the first time, the hypothesis of preparation for war was put on paper. Verba volant, scripta manent.

The document therefore invites the Council to continue its work and the Commission, together with the High Representative, to propose “actions to strengthen crisis preparedness and response at EU level, using an approach that takes into account all risks and the interests of the whole society, in a view of the future preparedness strategy.” . For your information, we remind you that the meeting of heads of state and government will end tomorrow, Friday, March 22. In a few hours everything will become clearer. But the scenario is worrying.

Borrell tries to calm the situation

EU High Representative Josep Borrell tried to calm the situation. In fact, on the sidelines of the European Council he said: “We must not frighten people unnecessarily: war in Europe is not inevitable. It should not be exaggerated: I hear voices speaking about the inevitability of war. Thank God, this is not so: we believe in peace, support Ukraine and are not participating in this conflict. Only we need to support Ukraine and prepare for the future by increasing our military potential. The need to support the Ukrainians is inevitable, Borrell continues, “this is not about dying for Donbass. The problem is to support them so that they don’t have to die in Donbass.”

