On Thursday evening, the European Union also increased pressure on Israel not to launch a ground offensive in Rafah. Previously, the United States tried to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu’s government from launching a large-scale operation in the southern city of Gaza, from where most of the population fled. According to Prime Minister Rutte, Europe’s message can be summed up as: “Don’t do it.”

European government leaders also united in calling for “an immediate humanitarian pause in Gaza leading to a lasting ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the acceptance of humanitarian aid.” They quickly reached agreement on a joint text at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

The rapid unanimity is amazing. The EU has traditionally been deeply divided over the issue of Israel and Palestine. In October, leaders went no further than calling for a “humanitarian pause” because many countries believed the ceasefire was too premature. Israel’s right to self-defense following a Hamas terrorist attack was paramount for many countries at the time. As the war continued, casualties mounted rapidly and food became increasingly scarce in the Gaza Strip, and the pressure to convince Israel to show moderation grew.

“One Message”

“We wanted to send a strong and united signal,” European Council President Charles Michel said afterwards. He called for a return to the political process, which should culminate in a two-state solution. In their final statement, European leaders emphasized the importance of the UN organization UNWRA, which has been discredited because its employees were allegedly involved in the terrorist attacks of October 7. Subsequently, a number of countries stopped supporting the organization. UNWRA is the UN refugee organization that cares for Palestinian refugees in the Middle East.

Asked whether Netanyahu would be concerned about the European statement, Michel noted that not only is the EU united, but also that the European initiative is consistent with the text of the UN resolution that the United States submitted to the Security Council.

Earlier in the day, Portugal’s United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Europeans to adhere to the same standards for Gaza that apply to Ukraine. “The core principle of international humanitarian law is the protection of civilians. We must support these principles in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, without double standards,” Guterres said. Earlier this week, a UN agency warned that famine was imminent in northern Gaza.

