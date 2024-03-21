Immuno-oncology therapy combining the monoclonal antibody dostarlimab and chemotherapy was effective in reducing the risk of death by 31% and improving median overall survival by 16.4 months in patients with advanced or advanced primary endometrial cancer. recurring. This is highlighted by the results of the Ruby 1 and 2 clinical trials, presented by GSK as a preview in the plenary session of the Annual Meeting of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology on Women’s Cancer in San Diego and illustrated today to the Italian press with a press conference in Milan.