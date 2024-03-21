The growing demand for electricity in an increasingly technological world and the insufficient production and distribution capacity threaten to trigger an unprecedented global crisis. Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla and SpaceX, and the Argentine physicist Juan Carlos Bolcich, a pioneer in the application of hydrogen, agree in pointing out the lack of electricity as the next great global challenge. This scenario puts the electric automotive industry in check, but also the advancement of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), whose expansion could be seriously limited by these energy restrictions.

The effects are already being seen in some countries, where the existing electrical infrastructure is overwhelmed by demand. Some countries, such as Norway, a leader in the adoption of electric vehicles, contrast with situations such as the Netherlands, where the electricity grid is beginning to show signs of collapse due to growing energy demand. This panorama anticipates challenges that require immediate and sustainable solutions to avoid a global crisis without electricity.

What did Elon Musk say about the lack of electricity in the world?

Speaking at the Bosch Connected World conference, Elon Musk highlighted the succession of challenges the industry has faced, from a shortage of neural network chips to problems with step-down transformers. For Musk, these events are precursors to a larger problem: the imminent lack of electricity.

The technology mogul directly linked the excessive demand generated by electric mobility and AI to future energy shortages. His comments underscore the need to increase electricity generation and distribution capacity to sustain the pace of technological innovation. “First there was a shortage of neural network chips. Later, the availability problem was with the voltage step-down transformers. This succession of events leads me to think that the next problem will be the lack of electricity.”

What will happen to AI and how will it influence the electricity of the future?

AI is emerging as one of the technologies with the greatest impact in the near future, but its development and expansion critically depend on the electricity supply. According to a report from the New York Times, the growing demand for energy from data centers, crypto mining and the expansion of AI – led by giants such as Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft – is pushing the limits of electrical grids. In some US states, demand has increased as much as 17-fold in the last decade. This increase in energy consumption challenges existing infrastructure and threatens to slow advances in AI and other key technologies.

On the other hand, tycoon Musk linked the global problem to battery-powered cars. “The simultaneous growth of electric mobility and AI is creating excessive demand for electric power generation,” he highlighted.

What did Juan Carlos Bolcich say about the world’s electricity and how does he agree with Musk?

Juan Carlos Bolcich, recognized as the ‘father of hydrogen in Argentina’, has been one of the first to warn about the limits of the electrical grid in the face of growing energy demand. In his statements, he highlighted the importance of looking for efficient alternatives, such as hydrogen for vehicle propulsion, but also as an energy storage solution. According to Bolcich, the conversion of energy from renewable sources into hydrogen through electrolysis could serve as an energy “cushion”, which would balance supply and demand. This approach complements Musk’s vision and suggests that, in addition to expanding electrical infrastructure, it is crucial to explore sustainable energy alternatives to avoid a global crisis without electricity.

“The issue is to collect that energy to be able to use it according to demand, because it is dispersed energy, it is not concentrated in a well like oil. Electricity should not become more than 50% of the energy that can be generated directly, because the problem is the electrical grid. Even though we have large high-voltage power lines, these are like an avenue. When traffic is greater than the number of cars that can circulate, the avenue becomes narrow and traffic slows down. The same thing happens with electricity. Therefore, plug-in electric cars are not the future,” he said in June 2021.