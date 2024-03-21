Gianluca Vacchi sells controlling stake in Elite Mobile

After having accumulated millionaire losses since the beginning (2022), the eccentric entrepreneur-influencer Gianluca Vacchi must “sell off” the 75% controlling stake held with his Cofiva Holding in Elite Mobile which he launched two years ago in May the virtual mobile operator Elimobile.

A few days ago, in fact, a contextual contract for the termination of the company lease and sale of the same company was signed between Gianpiero Allegri, sole director of the company, and Allegri himself who holds the same position in Aziende Riunite Telefonia ed Intrattamento ( Arts). In November 2023, a contract was signed with which Elite Mobile rented the telecommunications operator to Arti for a year at a fee of just 6 thousand euros.

This occurred after the Soriano group led by Marco Antonio Soriano entered alongside Vacchi with 25% in April of that year through the investment vehicle established in Italy, Soriano Telephone & Telegraph Italia: the same group controls 60% Arti, of which Allegri has the remaining 40%.

Now the lease, with the newly signed deed, ends and the entire company is transferred to Arti, including the brands and existing contracts with Wind Tre and Nexi, among others. Arti will pay Elite Mobile members only 30 thousand euros, of which 5 thousand euros for goodwill and 25 thousand euros for the transferred assets.

Elimobile is an ESP-type virtual mobile operator (MVNO), which makes an offer available to its customers as a social mobile operator, combining telephony services with the proposal of entertainment, training and exclusive products, reserved for subscribers. But Elite Mobile’s 2022 balance sheet closed with losses of over 6 million, on a turnover of just over 300 thousand euros, with debts of around 4.5 million.