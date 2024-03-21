According to the publications made by her family on social networks, this Wednesday, March 20, the death of Elena Larrea, renowned activist, model and founder of Cuacolandia in Puebla, Mexico, was confirmed. According to journalist Paulo Yolatl, it is presumed that her departure was due to a thrombosis caused by recent cosmetic surgery.

Although the exact circumstances of her death have not yet been officially confirmed, Elena’s loss shocked her followers and left a void in those who admired her for her tireless work in Cuacolandia.

Who was Elena Larrea?

Elena was a woman who, for several years, was passionately dedicated to activism for animals, with special attention to horses in situations of abuse. Her collaboration with the Animalist Movement of Puebla (Map) resulted in the criminalization of zoophilia in the state.

What is the Cuacolandia sanctuary?

Cuacolandia is a sanctuary where, since 2019, Elena rescued 312 horses that were suffering from abuse and abandonment. Her love for these animals was constant since her childhood, so she decided to create a center dedicated to the care of horses, mares, mules and donkeys in situations of abuse. This space stood as an example of compassion by providing medical care, food and, above all, returning the freedom that was taken from these vulnerable beings.

How was the Cuacolandia sanctuary financed?

Larrea, who had previously worked as a model, chose to explore new economic opportunities through OnlyFans. The profits made contributed significantly to the livelihood of the horse shelter. Likewise, he challenged stereotypes while demonstrating courage and determination in the face of criticism and prejudice.

What was Elena’s last achievement as an activist?

Larrea, together with the Animalist Movement of Puebla (Map), recently participated in a media action to request Judge Miriam Huerta to review her ruling. This request was based on the case of the mare Mila, where despite evidence of sexual abuse against the animal, the aggressor remained free. Furthermore, thanks to the work of Larrea and Map, zoophilia was recognized as a crime in the state of Puebla.

What was the last post on Instagram?

Elena Larrea shared her last post on Instagram on January 24, where her face appears next to one of the horses protected in Cuacolandia.

“Same look. We are both sentient beings. The mare is seen and treated as a beast of burden, and the human who exploits them sometimes for work or just for fun. I seriously wonder, who is the animal?”, he published.

What are the penalties for zoophilia in Puebla, Mexico?

The approved modifications include economic and criminal penalties for cases of bestiality and animal abuse. Fines for zoophilia range between 10,857 and 43,428 pesos, along with prison sentences of one to four years. Likewise, animal abuse carries fines of 10,857 to 43,428 pesos and sentences of 10 months to eight years behind bars.