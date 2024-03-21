Jorge Álvarez Máynez denounced that the powers that be launched a “black campaign” against him after monitoring by the National Electoral Institute (INE) revealed that the public’s assessment of the candidate is very negative.

This was published by the presidential candidate of the Citizen Movement (MC) on his social networks, where he shared an image of the graph prepared by the electoral body showing that the negative assessment of MC exceeds 100 points.

“The INE monitoring is very revealing: the powers that be have launched a black campaign against our movement and against my candidacy.”

“The bias is brutal and the unanimous silence of the commentocracy is shameful. And the fight for democracy and plurality?”

The numbers presented by the INE revealed that the negative perception towards MC exceeds that of the parties that make up the “Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México” Coalition and Morena by up to 80 points.

Likewise, it shows that the positive perception of the party is slightly higher than that of Morena and higher than that of the PRI, PAN and PRD by a minimal difference.

This is how the presidents reacted to Texas Law SB4

After it became known that the Supreme Court of the United States endorsed the SB4 immigration law, the candidates and the candidate for the Presidency of Mexico spoke out through social networks and took advantage of their rallies to condemn this law, which makes migration a crime. irregular.

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, candidate for the “Let’s Keep Making History” coalition, described this law as totally discriminatory and expressed her support and solidarity with Mexican migrants.

The candidate of the “Strength and Heart for Mexico” coalition, Xóchitl Gálvez: “I reject it, it’s good that it is suspended, but it is a risk, and I think that the Mexican Government should increase the volume of protests,” Gálvez Ruíz pointed out. .

While the presidential candidate for the Citizen Movement (MC), Jorge Álvarez Máynez, expressed that Mexico needs a change in the relationship it has with the United States and took the opportunity to criticize the Morena and PAN candidates.

