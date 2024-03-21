Early and old age pension, rules and requirements have changed since 2024

The recent INPS circular of 13 March 2024 shed light on the changes brought by the 2024 Budget Law to the Italian pension landscape, focusing on both old-age and early pensions within the contributory system. These changes include several crucial aspects, such as the new “threshold amount” requirement, adjustments based on life expectancy, the maximum limit of the pension benefit and the start date of payments.

From 2024, the requirement for the old-age pension has been set at 67 years of age and 20 years of contributions, with the further condition of having a monthly allowance equal to or greater than the social allowance (534.41 euros), excluding payments social security benefits prior to 1996. Previously, to access the pension at 67, an amount equal to at least 1.5 times the minimum allowance was required, otherwise one had to wait until 71 years of age.

Starting from January 1st this year, the concept of a “threshold amount” for the old age pension, which represents the first installment of the pension, was also introduced. This requirement means that those who reach the age of 67 and have at least 20 years of contributions can only withdraw if their pension allowance exceeds the threshold amount defined for the year in question.

For workers whose first contribution credit starts from 1 January 1996, the threshold amount requirement for access to the old-age pension is equal to the amount of the social allowance (for 2024, it is equal to 534.41 euros) .

As regards early retirement with full contribution calculation, the right accrues upon reaching 64 years of age and with at least twenty years of contributions. However, a threshold amount of at least 3 times the social allowance in force is required, which currently corresponds to 1,603.23 euros. This amount varies for women with dependent children. However, the early retirement allowance cannot exceed five times the minimum salary in force, i.e. 2,993.05 euros. When the age required for the old-age pension is reached, the allowance will be paid for the entire amount of the pension equalized over time.

Instead, the flexible early pension is limited to a maximum gross monthly amount, not exceeding four times the minimum payment defined annually by current legislation. This limit also applies to reductions in monthly amounts compared to the standard pension, for the months in advance of reaching the requirements for access to the pension system provided for by article 24, paragraph 6, of legislative decree no. 201 of 2011. Consequently, the maximum monthly amount of the flexible early pension cannot exceed, under any circumstances, the value of four times the minimum payment established for the year in question, which in 2024 amounts to 2,394.44 euros.