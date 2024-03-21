We’ve already seen the new Dutch cycling brand Raamwerk during a presentation at the Rapha Clubhouse in Amsterdam, but haven’t written anything about it yet. Today the situation is changing. Their first set of frames was released in March 2023, but they started planning for a new bike brand earlier.

Do you dream of your own racing bike brand?

Two colleagues, Gerben Bremmer and Thijs Kremers, started dreaming and making plans for their own racing bike brand in 2020. And since they’re both engineers, their goal was to create their own design rather than just slap stickers on an open-shaped frame. One of the design principles was to create a racing bike that was easy to maintain. What with some air racers, for example, with all the beautiful integrations, is difficult even for a bicycle repairman. They found that this was causing regular maintenance to be delayed. Take, for example, bearings that should have been replaced long ago. And this, of course, is a waste of a beautiful bike, they thought at Raamwerk.

This is why many common sizes were chosen for the Raamwerk racing bike. This is designed to make maintenance as easy as possible, and you can do a lot yourself if you’re a little handy. In addition to the disc brake version, you can also choose a version suitable for rim brakes.

Classic aluminum frame.

The frame looks very classic and is made of 7005 aluminum with a carbon front fork. A T47 (Wide) threaded bracket was chosen. The width gives the frame additional rigidity. According to Raamwerk, the frame has very good lateral stiffness, which should ensure that you can also ride it to the criteria in addition to long trips. The frames are made in Asia and powder coated in the Netherlands and then assembled into frame kits or race bikes.

The first thing you may notice is that the bike has an integrated seatpost. It looks very good, but not everyone likes it. If you want a regular seatpost, that’s possible too. They can shorten the integrated seatpost, making room for a 27.2mm seatpost that can be secured with a seatpost clamp.

Focus on a set of frames

The frame is designed to be as versatile as possible to accommodate all groups. You can also route the cables internally, but the rear brake cable runs out along the chainstay so you can easily access it when maintenance is needed. The frame has room for a maximum of tires with a diameter of 30 mm, but they themselves recommend 28 mm. Because tastes and budgets vary, Raamwerk focuses on selling frame kits so you can assemble them completely to suit your wishes. In their opinion, building your own racing bike should be part of the experience of owning a new bike.

But if you prefer a full-on racing bike, that’s possible too. There are many examples on the Internet, but during the consultation you can choose anything. Then consider a different cassette or shorter bar, or perhaps you want a single chainring. All these options are negotiable. When it comes to colors, you can also choose from a variety of designs that they have designed themselves. We received the bright blue version to photograph, but I have to be honest, I also find the shiny green color very attractive.

Elegant design in detail

The frame and bike as a whole look very elegant. The welds have been carefully polished, but it remains recognizable as an aluminum race car. The frame has a beautiful appearance and attention to detail has been taken into account. For example, there is a neat frame on a thru axle or on spacers, for example. Additionally, the design is very clean, with some dimensions that resemble the style you see on a technical drawing. This is a connection with the biography of the two owners.

What we did notice was that our frame was still a demo model, because if you look at the front fork for example, you’ll see that the rim brake hole isn’t closed very tightly. But, fortunately, this problem has been solved in production models.

Curious to know the price? Of course we were. A frame kit for disc and rim brakes costs 1,950 euros. The price of a complete frame depends entirely on what parts and components you choose. But to give you an idea; For the version we photographed you pay 4000 euros. To achieve this, you get a Shimano 105 Di2 groupset and a DT Swiss A1800 wheelset. If you put size M on the scale, you get 8.93 kg. Not lightweight, although you can get a lot lighter if you opt for carbon parts. We don’t know how it will work yet, but it definitely looks very sleek and different from others.

More information via Framework