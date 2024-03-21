The LEGO Group unveils the LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Tale of the Red Dragon set, the exclusive brick-built version designed by a fan of the iconic board game. Released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the role-playing game, it is the first set dedicated to the saga and to create the design the LEGO Group turned to fans, launching a challenge on the LEGO Ideas platform.

Starting from guidelines co-developed by the Wizards of the Coast team, over 600 LEGO fans submitted designs inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, but the winner was Lucas Bolt, a 32-year-old from Amsterdam known as BoltBuilds, who created his version of the game in small bricks. Lucas then worked closely with the LEGO Design team to develop the unique setting represented in the final set. Furthermore, the Wizards of the Coast team has created a tailor-made adventure for the occasion.

The 3,745-piece set is incredibly detailed and includes a tavern with a removable roof so you can see inside on the upper level, a prison and a tower. Also included are six LEGO minifigures – Orc Rogue, Gnome Fighter, Elf Wizard and Dwarf Cleric, as well as brick-built monsters, such as a Tyrant Eye (beholder), an Owlbear and a Displacement Beast. Also prominently featured is the giant red dragon Cinderhowl, which builders can wrap around the tower.

The LEGO Group also turned to the fan community on the LEGO Ideas platform to design the cover of the set’s building instruction booklet. Chris Yu’s winning design features an epic battle using techniques to create depth in the image, while showcasing good versus evil centered around the iconic 20-sided die. Chris’ project celebrates the core values ​​of gaming, namely collaboration, creativity and adventure.

To celebrate the new set, the LEGO Group invited famous Dungeons & Dragons players to the LEGO House for an epic evening of gaming. Anjali Bhimani took the role of Dungeon Master and was joined by Luis Carazo and Ginny Di, as well as fan designer Lucas and LEGO designer Jordan Scott. Everyone participated in a unique adventure on a very special LEGO Dungeons & Dragons table. Fans can watch the video of the evening on LEGO.com/dnd and on the Dungeons & Dragons YouTube and Twitch channels on April 6 at 6pm.

Fans also have a Dungeons & Dragons adventure book at their disposal, created for the occasion by Wizards of the Coast and the LEGO Group to offer a completely new and unique gaming experience. The volume is available to LEGO Insiders as a free digital download, or in paperback version with 2,700 Insider points (while supplies last). The book can also be found on D&D Beyond along with character sheets, a digital die, and more.

The LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Tale of the Red Dragon set is available to LEGO Insiders from 1 April 2024 in LEGO Stores and on LEGO.com/dnd and to everyone from 4 April 2024 at the price of €359.99.

Furthermore, from 1 to 7 April for every purchase of the LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Tale of the Red Dragon set you will receive a free LEGO Dungeons & Dragons Mimic Dice Box.

The Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Book will also be available April 1 on LEGO.com/DND and D&D Beyond (along with character sheets, a digital die and more). The LEGO minifigure series will launch in September 2024.

Product details

Product code: 21348 Age: 18+

Pieces: 3745

Prezzo: 359,99€

Dimensions:

Height: 48cm

Length: 37cm

Width: 30cm