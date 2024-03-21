Ducati concludes 2023 with the best operating result (shows the company’s income before extraordinary management, financial and tax management, more precisely it coincides with EBIT – Earnings Before Interests and Taxes) ever. The operating result recorded during 2023 is in fact equal to 112 million euros, with a corresponding level of company profitability that increases further compared to the previous year, reaching 10.5%.

The turnover of the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer exceeds one billion for the second consecutive year, reaching 1 billion and 65 million euros, a value slightly lower than the record result achieved in 2022 (1,089 million euros).

During 2023, 58,224 motorcycles were delivered to Ducatisti enthusiasts around the world. A result which, despite being slightly down on 2022, places the past year as the third best in the Company’s history in terms of sales.

“The results obtained by Ducati in 2023 confirm the validity of the strategic choices and self-financed investment policy that we have been pursuing for several years. We closed the fiscal year with a turnover that once again exceeded one billion and a record operating result, to which must be added the successes in racing which saw us become World Champions in MotoGP and WorldSBK for the second consecutive year.”, declared Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati. “Strengthened by the goals achieved, we look to the future with determination and continue with the development plan of the brand and the product range, with the desire to expand our presence towards new segments, speak to new motorcyclists and make the Ducatisti community is growing. The entry into motocross planned for this year is proof of this.”

Henning Jens, CFO of Ducati, added: “In 2023 the global motorcycle market scenario was characterized by increasing competition and complex economic situations. Despite this, Ducati closed the year with an improvement in profitability which reached 10.5% return on sales and a new operating result record. This was possible thanks to an attractive model mix and a strong focus on cost discipline and efficiency in all processes. The result also demonstrates that Ducati operates following a clear strategy and on a solid financial basis, managing to achieve good performance even in challenging years.”