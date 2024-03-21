Civitavecchia, March 21, 2024 – Drama in Civitavecchia, where today at 14:30 firefighters intervened at Montegrappa civico 1 to save one person. Unable to enter through the door, firefighters used a retractable ladder to enter the apartment, allowing 118 medical personnel to enter. Unfortunately, the doctor was unable to do anything other than confirm that the man who lived at the address was dead for reasons that remain to be determined. Police were also present at the scene

