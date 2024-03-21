Sometimes they can bark for hours: dogs in kennels, hypervigilant dogs, or just annoying yapping neighbors. Have you ever experienced voice problems among those who often barker? Or is hoarseness unique to humans?

The anatomy of a dog’s voice is roughly similar to a human’s. In fact, doctors sometimes use the dog’s larynx as a test model because of the similarities.

Hoarseness and hoarseness originate in the vocal cords: a set of folds of tissue in the larynx with a gap between them. We can open and close this gap, allowing the folds to vibrate differently as air passes through them. For example, we can talk, sing and hum, and dogs can bark, howl and growl.

Very smooth vibration

The vocal cords are composed primarily of muscle tissue, ENT physician Rico Rinkel of the University of Amsterdam (UMC) previously told NRC. “This muscle tissue is covered by a mucous membrane. Between the muscle tissue and the mucous membrane there is the so-called Reinke’s space, filled with a kind of gel.”

This ensures that the vocal cords vibrate very smoothly when speaking or barking. But if they are overstimulated, additional fluid can accumulate both in the mucous membrane and in the underlying space. Rinkel: “The vocal cords become heavier and vibrate more slowly. Then the sound becomes quieter.”

Sound changes can also be observed in dogs that bark excessively, says Ineke van Herwinen from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine in Utrecht. “They can actually get hoarse,” she says. “You see this, for example, in dog boarding facilities, where there is a lot of barking due to excitement or stress. Hoarseness can also be caused by certain respiratory infections.”

But what about long-term overload? In humans, this can lead to visible tissue changes, according to ENT specialist Rinkel. “We sometimes see this in teachers or singers,” he says. “They may develop some sort of nodules on their vocal cords. If the vocal cords do not close properly, the voice will become hoarse.” These lumps may go away with rest and a more relaxed use of your voice. But if the overload lasts too long, they are less likely to disappear.

Big difference between breeds

“We sometimes see something similar in dogs,” says canine ENT specialist Geert ter Haar from the AniCura clinic in Utrecht. “This can happen with any injury or inflammation to the lining of the larynx, so it doesn’t necessarily have to do with excessive barking,” he says. “Sometimes larger polyps develop, which also cause shortness of breath. This is always a reason for treatment. We often take polyps that only cause hoarseness for granted.”

Not all dogs bark the same way. First, there is a big difference between breeds. “People choose dog breeds in part based on their propensity to bark,” says Van Herwinen. For example, guard dogs bark a lot; The African Basenji does not bark at all. According to online sources, he sometimes whines and yodeles.

In addition, there are differences in personality and sensitivity to stimuli or fear, such as after neglect or trauma. Can you really stop dogs from barking? Not exactly, Van Herwinen knows. “The hereditary tendency to bark often occurs in conjunction with other traits subject to selection, such as agitation.” Conversely, you can train your dog (with a lot of patience and careful training) to bark sometimes even at your command or signal. For example, police, avalanche or drug detection dogs.

