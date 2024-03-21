In the heart of Argentina, the Tren de la Quebrada emerges as a marvel of engineering and environmental commitment, and becomes the first railway that runs on solar energy in Latin America. This project, the result of the collaboration of this nation with a prominent Chinese company, begins its journey in the fascinating Humahuaca ravine, a region with cultural and natural wealth recognized as a World Heritage Site. With their innovative wagons, they seek to transform transportation and tourism in the region, offering a unique experience to travelers while highlighting the commitment to sustainability.

Since its conception, the train designed in Tangshan, China, stood out for its avant-garde proposal: using lithium batteries to achieve a range of 120 kilometers, largely powered by solar parks located in Jujuy. In this way, Argentina seeks to reaffirm its position within the so-called Lithium Triangle, an area where 85% of the global reserves of this resource are concentrated.

This is the Tren de la Quebrada, the first that works with solar energy in Latin America

The Quebrada Train incorporates unique technology in the region. It is made up of two carriages equipped with six lithium batteries each, capable of covering up to 120 kilometers on a single charge. These batteries, essential for the operation of the train, are recharged by stations equipped with gigantic solar chargers.

Thanks to this system, passengers on this train will be able to enjoy an almost silent trip and appreciate the impressive landscapes of the Humahuaca ravine.

This project, which is already operating in its testing stage and is expected to open to the public soon, demonstrates the joint work of the Government of Jujuy with Chinese companies, such as Corporation Limited (CRRC). This was in charge of manufacturing the innovative wagons. “They were the only ones who dared to set up a new solar electric train production line, with lithium batteries and narrow gauge,” said former provincial governor Gerardo Morales.

How will the Quebrada Train connect with Machu Picchu?

The ambitious Quebrada Train project does not stop at the Argentine borders. There is a long-term plan to extend this route to Machu Picchu, linking Jujuy with this iconic tourist destination through a route that promises to be one of the most spectacular in the world. This link would mean not only a technical feat, but also an invitation to explore the heart of South America in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way, thus strengthening the cultural and tourist connection between Argentina, Bolivia, and Peru.

What is the importance of the Quebrada Train?

The Tren de la Quebrada represents a significant advance in the search for ecological and efficient transportation alternatives. By using solar energy, this project not only reduces the carbon footprint associated with tourism, but also offers a new perspective on how tourism and technology can contribute to sustainable development.

In addition, it seeks to take advantage of lithium, a resource of which Argentina is the fourth largest producer worldwide. This is usually used for the manufacture of cell phone or laptop batteries, so it is expected that this country will adapt to the growing need of industries for this energy.

“Lithium batteries allow solar energy to be absorbed much faster than traditional batteries made of lead,” Marcos Actis, dean of Engineering at the University of La Plata, one of the institutions in charge of creating the first lithium battery plant in the country.