Exploring the notable tourist sites of a city is always enriching; However, it is when entering a hidden alley or wandering along an avenue surrounded by trees where the essence of each city is truly revealed. Urban arteries constitute the core of city existence: they represent the meeting point of communities, the scene where small businesses emerge as central figures and the public space where inhabitants converge, socialize and enjoy.

Therefore, knowing its essence is essential to understanding its culture. From residential sectors adorned with picturesquely colored homes under a scorching sun to buildings that have withstood the passage of centuries, in Latin America, variety is an essential component of its charm. In this context, three prominent streets on the continent have been recognized by Time Out as some of the most beautiful avenues located in the most prominent countries globally.

What are the most beautiful streets around the world?

Time Out featured the collaboration of local experts who provided reports on the most notable streets in their respective countries worldwide. The core team was then tasked with refining this selection to make the final list of the most outstanding pathways. Among the most notable are:

Coming in at number one is High Street in Melbourne, Australia. This street runs through cutting-edge suburbs such as Northcote, Thornbury and Prestons, distinguished by its local and exclusive shops. It offers everything from Casa Nata, where you can taste authentic Portuguese pastries, to Northside Wines, a space dedicated to tasting locally produced wines.

In second position is Hong Kong, highlighted by Hollywood Road, a bustling thoroughfare established in 1844 that, according to legend, received its name from the holly bushes that lined it in times past.

To complete the top three, we moved to Austin, Texas, in the United States, specifically to East Eleventh Street. This route captivates those who travel it thanks to the diversity of experiences it offers, which include exquisite gastronomy, top-quality cafes and sites of historical interest, among other attractions.

The 3 most beautiful streets in Latin America

In Latin America, the only streets that appear on the list of the most beautiful are:

Argentina: Located in fourth place on this list worldwide, the streets of Guatemala in the Palermo neighborhood conquer the heart of everyone who walks through them. This area has a varied gastronomy and large trees that provide warmth and comfort to this part of the city, which makes it unique.

Streets of Guatemala in the neighborhood of Palermo, Argentina. Photo: Wikimedia

2. Brazil: located in eighth position on the Time Out list, Arnaldo Quintela, in Rio de Janeiro, is a street that, despite having undergone a drastic transformation in recent years, has established itself as a gastronomic and nighttime fun.

Arnaldo Quintela Street, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: CNN

3.Mexico: At number nineteen on this list is Bucareli in Mexico, a street that fuses the city’s bohemian appeal with its proximity to the historic cultural core. Along the avenue, architectural landmarks such as the Plaza del Reloj Chino and the Mascota building stand out, in addition to hosting a varied culinary scene that has turned the street into a nerve center.

Historic street of Bucareli, in Mexico City. Photo: Local MX