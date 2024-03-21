Searching mothers called for a mega-march for next May 10 in Mexico City, within the framework of Mother’s Day, to demand that the federal government “not make its missing people disappear” with the new census, and to provide them with support to find the whereabouts of their relatives.

At a press conference they reported that for three months, more than 300 searchers, victims of violence and more than 250 groups of relatives of missing persons from all over the country and Central America have been in the process of unification to face the crisis together, without help. of the government in one more attempt to find the justice that the State does not provide them.

“Our organizing process had been taking place in silence. Today we make it public to call on all the families that we have not yet reached, as well as the groups of families who are victims of violence to join this effort of unity. “We want to build agreements above our differences, we want to embrace each other without colors, without flags and without the State,” they noted.

The groups emphasized that, despite the supposed efforts of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to pacify the country, the crisis of forced disappearances does not stop, as it has increased and the violence is increasingly brutal against those who undertake searches or want to justice.

“Despite our efforts, Mexico has become synonymous with the disappearance of people. In the last 15 years, cases of missing people have increased alarmingly; the tolerance and complicity of governments have sent the message that this atrocious crime is can commit without major consequences,” they noted.

For this reason, they invited civil society to join this demonstration that will take place in at least 28 states, to try to ensure that the government does not continue to dismiss their struggle and take action on the matter. They assured that candidates for public office in the elections on June 2 are using the cause as political electoral loot.

“We will not allow them to use us as political loot. We will not allow them to try to delegitimize our struggle by saying that we are manipulated by people who want to ‘hit the government.’

“Enough of maintaining the policy of continuing to disappear the disappeared,” they stated.

MV

Themes

Missing searching mothers Mother’s Day

