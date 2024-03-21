A bill introduced by Democratic and independent senators in the United States would give the federal government the power to ask a court to order local authorities to detain migrants convicted or accused of violent crimes until they can be taken into federal custody for trial. repatriation process.

This bill, introduced this Thursday by six Democrats and their independent allies, is a reflection of the Democrats’ willingness to focus on immigration enforcement policy in an election year in which migration is emerging as one of the most important topics.

Given the recent murder of nursing student Laken Riley in Georgia, Republicans have focused attention on crimes committed by immigrants without permanent legal status. In early March the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed the “Laken Riley Act” that would require federal authorities to detain unauthorized immigrants who have been accused of theft.

Those who showed support for the measure are Democratic Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Chris Murphy of Connecticut, along with independent Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Angus King of Maine. Brown, Baldwin and Casey face tough re-election races.

In a statement, Baldwin spoke of ensuring that “law enforcement agencies have the tools they need to do their jobs.”

Since Republicans opposed the bipartisan proposal to revamp the US asylum system, Democrats have taken a more aggressive stance on immigration policy. They tell voters they are willing to make immigration laws tougher, but with an approach that preserves the rights of migrants.

In the House of Representatives, some Democrats formed a group focused on border security.

The goal of the Senate legislation is to arrest immigrants with and without legal status accused or convicted of serious crimes, violent crimes or threats to national security. This would allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold the individual in custody until he or she can be transferred into custody.

